Nursing College Scam: Officials Gave Permission To 470 Colleges Without Following SOPs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials posted in the directorate of medical education and in the nursing council took advantage of the corona pandemic restrictions and gave recognition to 470 nursing colleges, said officials here on Monday.

The state government has served show cause notices to the then two directors of medical education. It is being claimed that the nursing colleges opened in the academic year 2020-2021, less than 10% colleges were physically inspected, while the colleges that began functioning in 2021-2022 managed to duck inspection completely.

During these two years, recognition and renewal was given to colleges without checking their infrastructure, facilities and faculties available.

Sources in the department said that two of the then DMEs Ulka Shrivastava and Jitendra Shukla had given permission (recognition) to open the colleges ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOP).

It is also informed that the officials of the DME took the full advantage of the corona guidelines and†verified and inspected the colleges on papers and took undue favours from the college operators for the same.

It is informed that the then registrars of the nursing council were also removed from the post following the irregularities.