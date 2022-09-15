Nursery Child Rape Case: Holding doll in hand, child narrates dirty act of 'driver uncle'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playing with her favourite doll, the three-and-a-half-year-old girl narrated before the judicial magistrate the dirty act of ëdriver uncleí here on Wednesday. The rape accused bus driver and the bus woman attendant have been sent to judicial remand till September 25.

The three-and-a-half- year- old nursery kid studying in a prestigious school in Ratibad area was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school bus driver on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Richa Choubey told Free Press that the statement of the victim was recorded before the judicial magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC. On Tuesday, the child did not speak and was busy playing with her toys and only her parents got their statements recorded before the judicial magistrate, said the officer.

School management role suspicious: ADCP

The police are also investigating the 'role' of the school management as it has been said they had tried to cover up the incident, said ADCP. Police on Wednesday also confiscated the bus in which the crime was committed. †The role of the school management is suspicious as they had sent the bus to a workshop and also allegedly deleted the CCTV and GPS data of the bus, said the officer. CCTV camera, GPS system of the bus have also been seized and the same will be sent to the cyber experts to retrieve deleted data, she added.

The police are going to take action against people who had helped in covering up the incident, said the officer.

Read Also Bhopal: Indian Oil to give Rs 50 crore for cheetah reintroduction project