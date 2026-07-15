NSUI District General Secretary Booked For Rape, SC/ST Act Offences | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police on Tuesday registered a case against district NSUI general secretary Subhash Yadav on charges of rape, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act following a complaint lodged by a 23-year-old woman who is also an NSUI office-bearer.

Based on the complaint, Piplani police have registered a case under Sections 74, 64(1), 115(2) and 351(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 3(2)(v) and 3(1)(w-i) of the SC/ST Act.

According to complainant who is currently staying at a private hostel, she has been associated with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) since 2025.

In her complaint, she alleged that she had been participating in the organisation's ongoing Chhatron ki Goonj campaign along with Yadav and other party workers.

She stated that on July 10, after spending the day attending campaign-related activities, Yadav allegedly took her to a flat near Ratnagiri on the pretext of holding a meeting.

Later that night, Yadav misbehaved with her, forcibly grabbed and slapped her, causing injuries to her face. She further alleged that he forcibly established physical relations with her at the flat.

The complainant alleged that the following morning, when she asked to return to her hostel, Yadav allegedly warned her against disclosing the incident to anyone, threatening her with dire consequences if she did so.

The complainant also alleged that NSUI members were pressurising her to withdraw the complaint against Yadav. Police officials said further action would be taken after the investigation.