Now, Congress leaders watch The Kashmir Files holding Vajpayee’s photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Close on the heels of BJP leaders led by CM watching the movie The Kashmir Files, Congress party workers led by former minister PC Sharma watched the movie on Monday.

PC Sharma reached the movie theater holding photos of senior BJP leaders. One of the photos showed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with VP Singh and Lal Krishna Advani in one frame and another photo of PM Narendra Modi hugging Mufti Mohammad Sayeed- prominent Kashmiri leader who helped BJP forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

After watching the movie, PC Sharma said that the movie concealed more than revealing the truth. “BJP is promoting the movie calling it a true story whereas the fact is that it was ‘based on a true story’ and a lot of filmi elements have been added to make it a hit,” said PC Sharma.

BJP should answer as to why did not the BJP withdraw support from VP Singh who was the prime minister- when Kashmiri Pandits fled home. Jammu and Kashmir was under Governor’s rule at that time which means the central government was calling the shots, added Sharma.

Sharma had bought over 50 tickets and reached the theater to watch the movie. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had also asked the Congress workers to watch the movie and expose the BJP propaganda.

However, BJP leaders ridiculed Congress’ move of watching the movie saying that they realized the sense of patriotism at last.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:07 PM IST