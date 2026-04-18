Noose On Illegal Colonies To Tighten As Uniform Law To Crack Down For 16-Km Radius From Municipal Limits | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The urban administration department (UAD) is set to implement uniform regulations for colonies located within a 16-kilometre radius of municipal corporation limits, bringing rural and urban areas under a single regulatory framework.

The policy framework was discussed during a two-day seminar attended by representatives of urban local bodies at Sundarlal Patwa National Institute of Urban Management in Bhauri. According to UAD officials, under the proposed Madhya Pradesh Colony Integration Act, 2026, the distinction between urban and rural colony regulations will erase.

Colonies developed in villages falling within 16 km of municipal boundaries will now be governed by the same rules applicable to urban local bodies. Officials say this move aims to curb the rapid growth of unauthorised colonies in peri-urban areas. Once the proposal is passed through cabinet and enacted, the law will ensure accountability, streamline approvals and dismantle the network of illegal colonies across the state.

Completion certificate in 45 days

The new framework mandates that once a colony completes its five-year development period, authorities must issue a completion certificate within 45 days. In case of delay, a deemed permission clause will automatically grant approval, ensuring time-bound service delivery and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Stricter penalties

The government is also preparing to tighten penalties against illegal colonisers. Proposed provisions include increasing maximum imprisonment from seven years to 10 years with fines of up to Rs 2 crore. This marks a sharp escalation from earlier system where violators could often escape with relatively minor financial penalties.

Time-bound enforcement mechanism

Authorities have outlined a strict, phased enforcement process. After detection of an illegal colony, a notice will be issued within 15 days, giving the developer another 15 days to remove the unauthorised construction voluntarily. Failure to comply will lead to demolition within next 15 days followed by land confiscation.

Single licence

To support compliant developers, the new law introduces a single-licence system, allowing colony development in both urban and rural areas under one approval. This is expected to simplify procedures while promoting planned development.

Enhanced powers

Municipal commissioners and district collectors elsewhere will be empowered to take direct action against violations. SDMs may also be authorised to intervene when required.