No Naxalite will be spared on Madhya Pradesh soil: Home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: No Naxal will be spared on the soil of Madhya Pradesh, anti-national activities will not be tolerated in the state, said the home minister Narottam Mishra while reviewing the law and order during a meeting in Balaghat, on Thursday.

The minister took the day tour to two districts Balaghat and Jabalpur to assess the law and order situation. Mishra while attending a programme in Balaghat appreciated the work of the Hawk force and also of the district force in combating with the Naxals.

In the meeting the minister asked the police and the administration to keep a tight vigil on the Naxal movement and also to secure the youths getting affected with the Naxal ideology.

He added that the police and the Hawk force shall take speedy action on the intelligence input, but with full precautions.

Recently in Balaghat the police and the Hawk Force had gunned down the two women Naxal in gun fighting. The police department had given out of turn promotion to 15 police personnel.

For a few months the state is seeing increase in Naxal activities. With the Chhattisgarh government giving them a tough fight, the Naxal have started migrating to other safe places like Madhya Pradesh.

In Jabalpur the minister appreciated the action taken by the police and the district administration against the mafias. He informed the police that they shall take strict action against the mafias, he asked to prepare the list of mafias and to take the action against them.