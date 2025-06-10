No Ghost Staff In MP, 50K Employees Could Not Withdraw Salaries Due To Department’s Error, Claims Government

Madhya Pradesh: No Fake Employees, Claims Government |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The finance department has submitted a preliminary report on the 50,000 ghost employees that kicked up a row across the country. In the report, the government has claimed there are no fake employees in the state.

It was because of an error made by drawl and disbursement officer that the salary of the staff could not be withdrawn – though there was an employee code. Death of employees, resignations, retirement and the staffers deputed to other places are stated to be the reasons behind non-withdrawal of their salary in December.

As exit and entry of the employees were not mentioned, the salary could not be withdrawn. The government has directed the DDO to put suitable flagging before the employees’ code and prepare a database through exit and entry of staffers.

Read Also Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief To Madhya Pradesh Journalists Alleging Assault By Bhind Police...

According to the report, among the employees, whose salary was not withdrawn after December 2024, 21,461 were dead. The number of those employees, who were either retired, resigned, took voluntary retirement or removed from services, was 10,983.

Similarly, 4,654 employees went on deputation, and 483 were under suspension. Besides, there were 1, 656 employees whose salary was not withdrawn because of the government’s directives. Similarly, there were 2,342 free pool staffers whose salary was not withdrawn. The salary of 1, 022 employees could not be withdrawn for technical reasons, and 2,247 employees could not get their salary for some other reasons.

The State Financial Intelligence Cell released a report saying 50,000 employees’ salaries were not withdrawn for several months. The report rattled the government. As these staffers had employees’ code, their salary could be withdrawn anytime. The salary of 50,000 employees comes to Rs 230 crore a month.