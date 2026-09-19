Nine Years On, Super-Specialty Upgrades Await Completion At Four MP Medical Colleges | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite nine years, upgradation of four medical colleges selected under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) has not been made in Madhya Pradesh.

Under PMSSY, upgradation projects for medical colleges were approved for Madhya Pradesh in 2017. The medical colleges considered for the purpose were NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur; Rewa Medical College; GR Medical College, Gwalior; and MGM, Indore.

The upgradation will bring these medical colleges to par with AIIMS. The demand for another AIIMS was raised in Parliament in 2017, but the central government, instead of approving another AIIMS in Madhya Pradesh, approved the upgradation of four medical colleges; however, none of the medical colleges has been upgraded as per the set parameters.

The 10 departments, which were identified for upgradation, include cardiology, cardiothoracic & vascular surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and endocrinology.

Besides, development of tertiary care was also there, considering regional health care imbalance.

Additionally, there was provision for the construction of infrastructure for super speciality blocks and an increase of beds from 150 to 250. PG seats were also to be increased.

Rewa Medical College Dean Dr Shashidhar Prasad Garg said, We have six super speciality departments. Development related to oncology and endocrinology is on. We are working on plastic surgery. Beds have been increased to 200.

Dr Arvind Sharma, medical superintendent (MS), NSCB Medical College, said, We have super specialities block. Construction has already been completed. We do not have endocrinology, surgical gastroenterology, or plastic surgery. Beds have been increased.

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean, MGM, Indore, said, We do not have endocrinology. We have sent a proposal to the government. Otherwise, we have all the super speciality facilities. We have a super speciality block with all the facilities except endocrinology.

GR Medical College Dean Dr RKS Dhakar said, We do not have endocrinology. We have four super speciality facilities - neurology, neurology surgery, cardiology and cardiology surgery. We have the best pedia-gastroenterology facility in the state.