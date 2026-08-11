Nine Killed After Family Van Swept Into Flooded Drain In MP’s Rajgarh | FP photo

Bhopal/ Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people dead in Rajgarh after a van was swept into a rain-swollen drain from an under-construction bridge on Monday.

The incident occurred in Padana town on the Pachore-Sarangpur road in Rajgarh district when the van carrying 11 people was swept into the Jhiri drain after the driver drove onto an under-construction bridge submerged in water, police said.

The occupants were travelling from Satwas in Dewas district to Kadlavad village.

There were three men, four women and four children in the vehicle.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Tolani said that due to heavy rainfall, water was flowing rapidly over the road at the culvert, drain situated between the villages of Padana and Jhiri.

Police officers and locals present at the scene tried to stop the driver and advised him against driving the vehicle into the strong current, however, driver Mukesh attempted to drive across the culvert.

Due to the excessive depth of the water, the vehicle lost control and was swept away into the drain by the strong current.

During the incident, police officers and locals present at the site rescued the driver, Mukesh, and another individual, Hukum Singh.

Following the incident, the police force and the rescue team immediately launched a relief and rescue operation. During the sustained rescue efforts, the bodies of all nine missing persons were recovered.

The Deceased

Among the dead, Shankar Chouhan and his wife Saggar Bai, their son Vishal Chouhan his wife Pooja, their two daughters Vanshika, 3, and Ishika, one-and-a-half years.

Renue Pawar, her sons Rajveer, 3, and Jaspreet, 5, died in the incident. Whereas Hukum survived in the incident.

BOX Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.