NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Tribal Families' House Demolition In MP's Budhni, Seeks Detailed Report From Sehore Collector Within Seven Days | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took cognisance of the demolition of houses, destruction of standing crops and filling of a well with soil at Kosmi village in Budhni, Sehore district.

It issued a notice to the Sehore collector, calling upon him to submit a comprehensive action-taken report within one week from the date of receipt of the notice.

As per the notice, the collector shall ensure that the report includes details of the land status and occupation with reference to ownership, classification and legal status of the land in question; since when the Tribal families have been residing or cultivating thereon; whether their occupation was recorded as encroachment; and the relevant revenue and forest records establishing the same.

The report shall also include details of the legal authority, orders, notices and procedure followed in the reported demolition on Oct 11, including the opportunity for a hearing, identification of responsible officials and whether any pending land or forest rights claims were examined before undertaking the action.

He shall also examine all pending land rights claims and welfare applications in accordance with the law and obtain the relevant records from the forest and revenue departments.