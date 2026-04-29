NGT Pulls Up BMC Over Inaction On Bhoj Wetland Encroachments, Seeks Report In Three Weeks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a warning to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its continued failure to act against illegal encroachments and environmental degradation in Bhoj Wetland, a Ramsar site of international importance. The tribunal has directed BMC to submit a comprehensive action taken report within three weeks.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi. The tribunal noted that Bhopal’s Upper Lake, which supplies drinking water to over 12 lakh residents, is under severe stress due to unauthorised permanent constructions, indiscriminate dumping of waste and illegal land filling.

Petitioner Rashid Noor Khan alleged that such activities are altering the wetland’s natural flow and topography for commercial gain. The bench observed that these violations are in direct breach of the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The petitioner submitted detailed evidence using government platforms such as MP Kisan App and MP Bhoo Lekh portal, identifying specific violators through khasra numbers, but action remains pending.

NGT flags administrative lapses

Expressing dissatisfaction, the NGT pointed out that despite multiple hearings since November, the BMC has failed to submit crucial reports on encroachment identification, boundary demarcation and ecological assessment. The corporation has maintained that encroachment removal is a continuous process, but the tribunal found the response inadequate.

The tribunal has placed the BMC on notice, directing it to comply with earlier orders and provide a detailed status report, including action on buffer zone violations. The next hearing will be held on July 9, 2026.