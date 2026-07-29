NGT Orders Probe Into Alleged Hill Cutting In Bhopal’s Tiger Movement Area | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an investigation into alleged hill cutting, illegal excavation and large-scale tree felling in Akbarpur tiger movement area on Kolar Road.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter on Wednesday, the Tribunal issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government, Bhopal collector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Forest Department and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

The report was also published by Free Press on July 9, in which environmentalist Rashid Noor raised concerns over unauthorised hill cutting and alleged that influential developers were attempting to illegally develop government land recorded under Survey No 3 in Akbarpur for construction puposes.

Residents allege illegal excavation

According to the NGT order, residents alleged that government land under Survey No. 3 at Akbarpur was being levelled using JCB and Poclain machines, resulting in hill cutting and damage to a large number of green trees.

Residents of Danish Hills View Colony visited the site to protest and sought documents authorising the work.

However, the operators reportedly failed to produce any valid government permission.

Tiger habitat under threat

The Tribunal observed that the area serves as a resting and movement zone for tigers and is frequented by wildlife such as peacocks and deer.

It noted that continuous excavation, hill cutting and the noise generated by heavy machinery could seriously disturb the natural habitat, increasing the possibility of wildlife entering nearby residential areas and escalating the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Joint committee to inspect site

Describing the matter as raising a prima facie substantial environmental issue, the NGT constituted a two-member joint committee comprising the Bhopal collector and a representative nominated by the MPPCB.

The committee has been directed to inspect the site, examine the allegations and submit a factual report, along with details of action taken within six weeks. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on September 28.