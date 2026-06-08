Newborn Tied To Stone & Thrown Into Bhopal's Kaliasot River

Newborn Tied To Stone And Thrown Into Bhopal's Kaliasot River; Probe Underway | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident was reported in Bhopal, where the body of the newborn was tied to a stone and thrown into the Kaliasot River. The body was found floating on the water on On Sunday morning, creating alarm among the locals.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station.

Residents spotted a body floating in the Kaliasot River, which flows behind JK Hospital. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed to be the body of a newborn infant that had been tied to a stone.

Body bloated from immersion

According to eyewitnesses, the water depth at that spot in the river was approximately two feet. It is suspected that the stone was attached to conceal and submerge the body; however, the body bloated due to prolonged immersion and rose to the surface.

Born a day or two ago

Preliminary investigations suggest the infant was between one and two days old.

The police are gathering information from nearby hospitals, private clinics, and maternity centres. Additionally, footage from CCTV cameras at the scene and in the surrounding area is being scrutinised to identify the newborn and trace those responsible for the incident.

This incident has once again raised several questions for society. The life of an innocent child, who had not yet truly seen the world, was extinguished with such brutality.

That tiny body floating in the calm waters of the Kaliasot was not merely a corpse; it was a silent, soul-stirring question that shook the conscience.

The Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Primarily, CCTV footage is being scrutinised.