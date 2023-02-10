e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNever said I will not contest polls: Nath

Never said I will not contest polls: Nath

Clarifies, he is yet to decide the constituency he will contest from

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President Kamal Nath, on Friday, dismissed reports that said he will not be contesting 2023 MP Assembly elections.

Speaking to media in Pohri of Shivpuri district, on Friday, Nath said, "I have never stated that I am not going to contest the election, I said that I will decide the constituency I will contest from. I have to decide between Sausar or Chhindwara constituencies. "

Explaining the context, he said "I am a resident of Sasur and people of my village ask why I never contest from here, but Chhindwara. So, I told them that's because more people know about Chhindwara than Sausur."

"And now, I am yet to decide where I will contest the elections from," he said.

A day before, on Thursday, during a conversation with the media persons, Nath had said that he was not sure if he will contest the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. This kicked up political uproar in the state.

However, 24 hours later, on Friday, Nath clarified that he was not sure from which constituency he will contest from and never meant that he will not contest elections.

Read Also
Bhopal: Diverse opinion on celebrating Valentine’s Day as ‘Cow Hug Day’
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Never said I will not contest polls: Nath

Never said I will not contest polls: Nath

Bhopal: CM, Kamal Nath exchange barbs over 'unfulfilled' promises

Bhopal: CM, Kamal Nath exchange barbs over 'unfulfilled' promises

Khelo India 2022: Ladakh’s small contingent a winner all the way

Khelo India 2022: Ladakh’s small contingent a winner all the way

Khelo India 2022: Daughter of a Dhaba Owner from one of the most backward districts of Assam –...

Khelo India 2022: Daughter of a Dhaba Owner from one of the most backward districts of Assam –...

Khelo India 2022: "My goal is to become exactly like my coach, Yashpal Solanki," says gold medalist...

Khelo India 2022: