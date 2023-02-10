Never said I will not contest polls: Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President Kamal Nath, on Friday, dismissed reports that said he will not be contesting 2023 MP Assembly elections.

Speaking to media in Pohri of Shivpuri district, on Friday, Nath said, "I have never stated that I am not going to contest the election, I said that I will decide the constituency I will contest from. I have to decide between Sausar or Chhindwara constituencies. "

Explaining the context, he said "I am a resident of Sasur and people of my village ask why I never contest from here, but Chhindwara. So, I told them that's because more people know about Chhindwara than Sausur."

"And now, I am yet to decide where I will contest the elections from," he said.

A day before, on Thursday, during a conversation with the media persons, Nath had said that he was not sure if he will contest the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. This kicked up political uproar in the state.

However, 24 hours later, on Friday, Nath clarified that he was not sure from which constituency he will contest from and never meant that he will not contest elections.

