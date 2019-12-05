Never ask voters to join Congress for development, video was manipulated: MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan

BHOPAL: Home minister Bala Bachchan said on Thursday that a video, in which he was seen appealing to the voters in Rajpur to join Congress for development, was manipulated.

Bachchan, who won election from Rajpur assembly constituency, said that someone edited the original the video and made it viral and that he would lodge a complaint at the cyber cell.

The video in which the minister is seen asking his voters to join the Congress for development has gone viral across the state.

After the video went viral, the BJP began to criticize Bachchan, and resentment is also brewing against him in his constituency.

Bachchan has, however, tried to stop the storm by saying that the video was edited.