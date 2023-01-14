NEET PG 2023: CUT-OFF DATE

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After revised National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 schedule was announced on Friday, the parents of undergraduate medical students have registered protest and said they would take legal recourse in interest of their wards.

Even after extension of cut-off date of NEET PG 2023, undergraduate medical students of Madhya Pradesh are not eligible to take examination on March 5.

As per NEET PG 2023 revised schedule, cut-off date is June 30 and internship of students will end in July. About 1500 undergraduate medical students will be affected. Initially, cut- off date was March 31.

An undergraduate student wishing anonymity said that parents formed WhatsApp group to connect themselves with each other and prepare final strategy. They said they would move court. Meanwhile, Junior Doctors’ Association has lent support to students.

Dr Akash Soni of JUDA undergraduate wing, said, “We hold regular meeting with MBBS students. Will take concrete decision on the revised NEET 2023 schedule. Even after extension of cut- off date, we will not be able to appear for NEET PG. It is our loss. We are seriously considering all the factors.”