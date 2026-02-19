 NEET News: NRI Quota In 10 Branches Now, Used Only For High Demand Courses
The 15% NRI quota in NEET UG admissions has been reduced from 22 to 10 branches, largely benefiting high-demand specialisations like radiology, dermatology and general medicine. Dr Akash Soni of Federation of All India Medical Association alleged manipulation, while Dr Kuldeep Gupta of Indian Medical Association flagged fees exceeding ₹1 crore in elite branches.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen per cent NRI quota which was fixed for 22 branches in NEET UG medical admission, has now been assimilated in only 10 branches in private medical colleges.

These branches are dermatology, general medicine, general surgery, gynaecology (OBG), orthopaedics, paediatrics, radiology, ophthalmology, anaesthesia and emergency medicine. Out of these 10 breaches, three branches: ophthalmology, anaesthesia and Emergency medicines gets negligible response in NRI quota. Most of the NRI quota has been given for high-demand branches such as radiology, dermatology, orthopaedics, OBG, general medicine and paediatrics.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA ) national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, “ Private medical colleges have minted money by converting NRI quota from 22 branches to 10 branches and then entire 15% quota fixed for 22 branches, has been utilised for high -demand branches at very high rates. This is clear cut manipulation.”

Dr Kuldeep Gupta of the Indian Medical Association Medical Students’ Network-MP chapter, said, “ Fees are significantly higher, ranging upto Rs 75 lakh, with elite branches like radio/derma exceeding Rs 1 crore. Private medical colleges manipulated the entire NRI quota for high demand branches.”

Allotted NRI quota as per high demand branches is as follow

