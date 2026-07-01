Nayara Petrol Pump Fuel Prices Now Match PSU Rates Across Madhya Pradesh | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nayara petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh, including in Bhopal, have reduced petrol prices by ₹2 per litre and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre.

President of the Nayara Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association stated that prices at all Nayara pumps will now be aligned with the nearest PSU petrol pump in the respective area.

Since transportation costs vary across cities and regions, the price at each pump will correspond to that of its nearest government-run counterpart.

These pumps will now offer petrol and diesel at the same rates as those of public sector undertaking (PSU) oil companies.

Previously, fuel at Nayara pumps was being sold at a premium of ₹2 to ₹3 per litre compared to government-owned oil companies.

He explained that previously, petrol at Nayara pumps was about ₹2 per litre more expensive, and diesel was roughly ₹3 per litre costlier.

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This price gap has now been eliminated. On Wednesday, the rate at a Nayara petrol pump in Bhopal was ₹114.62 per litre for petrol and ₹99.42 per litre for diesel, matching the rates at the nearby government petrol pump.

The Association also clarified that there is confusion circulating on social media and other platforms suggesting that Nayara has slashed fuel prices.

In reality, there has been no additional reduction in prices; rather, the existing price differential has been removed to bring rates in line with government companies. Consequently, consumers will no longer face a price disparity between private and government-run pumps.

Major Points

Fuel prices at Nayara pumps now match those of government companies.

Previously, petrol was about ₹2 and diesel ₹3 per litre more expensive.

Rates will now be determined based on the nearest PSU petrol pump.

Local rates may vary due to transportation costs in different regions.