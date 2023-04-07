National Rifle Association of India: Garde A national shooting trails to be held in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst top-ranked shooters preparing for the upcoming Group A national shooting trials, the governing body of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced on Thursday that senior vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo will perform duties of president till further orders. The trails will be held at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in the city from April 12–18.

The NRAI president Raninder Singh has taken long leave. Hence, NRAI unanimously approved to hand over the charge to senior vice-president Kalikesh N Singh Deo in accordance with Rule 19 of Rules and Regulations of NRAI constitution.

The matter of Raninder’s election and tenure is subjudice. The virtual emergent meeting of the governing body was attended by 29 out of 35 members and was ended in approximately 40 minutes.