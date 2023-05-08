National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) organized its first meet and greet event named EMPOWER

NRAI which represents more than five lakh restaurants across the country is planning on starting its chapter in Bhopal that will serve as a platform for advocating fair business policies, providing education and training to employees and promoters of the Food and Beverage Industry to facilitate networking and collaboration, maintaining industry standards and supporting local businesses and cuisines.

The evening started with Bhopal Chapter head Mr. Abhishek Bahety welcoming Mr. Sagar Daryani (National Vice President – NRAI) Mr. Prakul Kumar (Secretary General – NRAI) to Bhopal. Besides the dignitaries, Bhopal Co-chapter head Mr. Sachin Agrawal, Secretary Mr. Garvit Agrawal, Joint Secretary Mr. Sunil Kanjani Treasurer Mr. Varun Mehta and in the attendance were more than 50 well renowned restaurant and hotel owners of Bhopal.

Mr. Prakul Kumar addressed the audience with the workings of NRAI and how the association can benefit its members in the long run. Mr. Sagar Daryani shared his successful entrepreneurial journey and also initiated a very healthy discussion amongst the visitors about the problems that the restaurant owners face and how to collaboratively work towards finding a solution to them in the future. Dot-pe (Food business billing software) and DineDirekt (Food-tech loyalty program) also gave their presentations showing how they can help ease operating a food business.