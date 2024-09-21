National Daughters Day Today: For Many, It's A Celebration | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The birth of a girl child is still an occasion for mourning in the family, especially in rural areas. On the eve of Daughter’s Day, Free Press talked with three fathers from rural areas who celebrated the arrival of daughters in their families and are proud of them.

Here are excerpts from their stories:

Distributed sweets to 100 families in the village

When Amit Dwivedi, a teacher in a village in Gwalior district, and his wife Ankita were blessed with a daughter on January 21, 2021, the world was in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, he decorated the maternity ward of the hospital with flowers and distributed sweets to 100 families in his village. Six months later, he held a grand celebration, inviting his relatives, friends, and villagers for lunch.

“As a child, when I saw my relatives crying at the birth of a girl, I felt very bad. I got married in 2018 and was hoping that my first child would be a girl. And God fulfilled my wish,” he says. On his daughter’s first birthday, he served meals to inmates of old age homes and orphanages, and on the second, he held a party again.

Since 2015, it has been his regular custom to visit homes where a girl is born in his village, bringing a garland, a box of sweets, and a set of clothes for the newborn. “These days, people don’t publicly express disappointment at the birth of a girl, but the mindset remains the same. They are not happy,” he said.

Hosted party for 1,000 in the village

Vijay Singh Thakur, a businessman from Dewas district, is the proud father of two daughters. Shruti, 24, is working in a private firm, and Sneha, 22, is pursuing her MBA from Hyderabad.

“When my first daughter was born, the whole village was sad. But my wife Sheetal and I were happy. We were elated and decided to share our happiness with everyone,” he said. Vijay hosted a big party in his village, inviting 1,000 guests.

“People found it very strange then. But slowly, a change has come about,” he said, adding, “for me, there is no difference between a daughter and a son. In fact, I prefer daughters.”

Labourer’s wish fulfilled

Labourer Vishal Damade was waiting outside the maternity room of a hospital in Harda. His wife Maya was inside. A nurse came out and announced, “It’s a boy.” Vishal was very disappointed. He already had two sons and desperately wanted a daughter.

The nurse went back inside and then came out again to correct her mistake. “No, it’s a girl,” she said. Vishal’s joy knew no bounds. He declared, “Meri tamanna poori hui.” And that is how she was named Tamanna, who is now 18.

“Right from distributing sweets in the hospital on my birth, my father has been celebrating my every birthday,” says Tamanna.