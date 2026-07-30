Narmadapuram Road Protest Triggers Citywide Traffic Chaos In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers protest on Narmadapuram Road triggered massive traffic congestion across the city on Wednesday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours as police diverted traffic from the main route to alternative roads.

The agitation forced the closure of parts of Narmadapuram Road, resulting in long queues of vehicles in Misrod and adjoining residential colonies.

Internal roads also witnessed severe congestion as diverted traffic moved through narrow roads.

Commuters and even ambulances carrying patients reportedly had to take longer alternative routes after being unable to use the main road.

Traffic police diverted vehicles travelling towards Hoshangabad and Mandideep via Kolar Guest House Trisection, the Kolar six-lane road, Holy Cross School Trisection and Amaravat Kalan.

Vehicles coming from Mandideep towards MP Nagar and other parts of the city were rerouted through Gyara Mile Bypass, Nandi Crossing, Khajuri Kalan, SOS Road, Piplani, Govindpura, Jyoti Talkies and Board Office.

Residents living between Misrod and Barkatullah University were advised to use the Bawadia Kalan ROB and travel via Danapani, Rohit Nagar, Shahpura, Baba Nagar, Chunabhatti and Manisha Market.

Traffic from Bag Sewania Crossing was diverted through Bagmugalia, Kuber Dairy, AIIMS, Alkapuri, DRM Office, Habibganj Crossing and ISBT.

Interstate buses heading towards Hoshangabad, Betul and Jabalpur were also routed through Prabhat Crossing, Piplani, Patel Nagar and the bypass.

Protest hits Polytechnic Crossing, connected routes

Traffic congestion was also reported at Polytechnic Crossing and adjoining roads after protesting farmers breached police barricades and marched towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Police stopped the protesters near Roshanpura, affecting traffic movement in the area. However, police quickly diverted vehicles and managed to bring the situation under control.