Narmadapuram: Police constable nabs murder accused despite head injuries

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable suffered serious injuries on his head while trying to nab a murder accused, who was absconding for months.

Despite being injured, the constable Puranlal Ahirwar showed exemplary courage, chased down the accused and nabbed him.

According to information, Ahirwar was informed by his colleague that a murder accused Jeevan Lal Meena was roaming near District court building on Friday evening.

Ahirwar, who is deployed as a court munsi, detained Meena on the basis of information. Meena requested Ahirwar that he was thirsty and wanted to drink water.

Ahirwar took him to a roadside vendor’s shop, where Meena attacked Ahirwar with a heavy stone and escaped. Ahirwar who suffered deep injuries in head chased Meena and caught him again.

A photo showing Ahirwar overpowering Meena has gone viral on social media.

On getting information, a police team from Kotwali police station rushed the spot and took Ahirwar to a nearby hospital. Ahirwar has been discharged from hospital after treatment.

In-charge of Makhan Nagar police station, Hemant Srivastava said that a murder case was registered on Meena in may 2020. He was absconding in the case. An arrest warrant was issued against him.

In-charge of Kotwali police station, Santosh Singh Chauhan said that a case had been registered against Meena and he had been taken into custody.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:48 AM IST