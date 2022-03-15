Naigarhi micro irrigation project in Rewa on standstill, Madhya Pradesh government assures completion by next year

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : The Naigarhi Micro-irrigation project in Rewa district will be completed by next year, the government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a call attention motion, minister of Public Health Engineering minister Tulsi Silawat Tulsi Silawat accepted that there has been no progress on the project for the last nine months, however, assured the House that Naigarhi region will get water for irrigation by the next Rabi crop in 2023. The motion was moved jointly by Rajendra Shukla, Panchulal Prajapati and Divyaraj Singh in the Vidhan Sabha.

Speaker Girish Gautam too spoke on the issue, saying that the project majorly covers his Assembly constituency Deotalab. “Of the 576 total target villages, the irrigation project covers 300 villages of my Deotalab Vidhan Sabha constituency. I myself visited the dam site on bicycle to put up a report before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. So the minister should specially focus on completion of Naigarhi micro irrigation project which is pending for nine months.”

The Minister informed the House that Jaypee Limited Associate of Noida had signed two MoUs on September 25,2017 for the micro irrigation project from Ban Sagar Dam for irrigating 25000 hectare in 576 villages in Rewa district. And by 2023 Rabi season, the project will reach its completion, said the minister

“At first, the contract was signed with Mantena House, Hyderabad and it completed 79% of the work. The next contract was signed with M/s Sadbhav Engineer Limited, Ahmadabad, on September 30, 2013, but the company back-tracked leaving work incomplete,” the minister said.

When the minister said that the matter has been forwarded for the empowered committee for the revised administrative approval, the MLAs protested saying that it would further delay the project. The approval has already been granted now it has to be finished at the earliest, said the legislators.

