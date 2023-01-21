Muncipal council meet: Mayor withdraws wind & solar energy proposals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid uproar Mayor Malti Rai withdrew two proposals pertaining to 15 MW wind energy and 21 MW solar energy from meeting agenda stating that it had been sent to Department of Renewal Energy for review. After clearance, it will be taken up for discussion in the next municipal council meeting.

The two proposals caused uproar at the meeting of Bhopal municipal council held at ISBT on Saturday.

Congress raised objection as mayor Malti Rai started speaking on the proposals kept on last number in the agenda.

Municipal chairman Kishan Suryavanshi too objected and said it was against trend. “If agenda is discussed, discussion will be according to serial number,” he remarked.

However, mayor was adamant on her stand. Later, BMC chairman pacified Congress corporators with assurance that it would be taken at the next council meet after clearance from Department of Renewal Energy.

Narela Assembly seat

The BMC council has allocated Rs 58 crore for development projects in Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency. It generated controversy when Mayor-in-Council (MiC) cleared the sum only for Narela Vidhan Sabha segment.

Urban Administration & Development Department had sanctioned Rs 122.21 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF). BMC had demanded Rs 892.58 crore with 88 proposals for nullaha channelisation.

Leader of Opposition Sabista Zaki said, “Huge amount has been given for nullah construction in Narela. In Banganga nullah, in my area, six children drowned.”

Mayor Malti Rai said, “State government allocated it before BMC council was elected. Narela, Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituencies were left out. It was allocated in April 2022. Previously, Rs 2.4 crore was utilised in South-West Vidhan Sabha constituency while Rs 1.30 crore in Bhopal Central Vidhan Sabha. It was utilised for nullah challenisation and other construction.”

Probe committee formed

Mayor has constituted a committee to probe allotment of flats under PM Housing Scheme. Corporators cutting across party line raised the issue that ineligible families have been allotted flats on First Come , First Serve basis. Mayor Malti Rai said that priorities would be given to those who deposited Rs 20,000 and completed all the loan formalities.

