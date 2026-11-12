MP's Vast Area, Fewer Police Stations: Tamil Nadu Has Twice As Many

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has more than twice the geographical area of Tamil Nadu but less than half its police stations. While Tamil Nadu has 2,394 police stations spread across 1.30 lakh square kilometres, MP has just 1,175 covering a much larger area of 3.08 lakh square kilometres.

The disparity is among several gaps highlighted in the recently published MP Police Statistical Data 2025, which reveals that the state lags behind several others on key policing parameters. Officials claimed that fewer police stations weaken the safety and security of people, particularly in areas where habitations are scattered over large distances. Limited police presence can affect effective monitoring, patrolling and timely response to incidents, making it difficult to ensure adequate security across vast geographical areas.

The state also has scattered habitations. MP's population density is 236 people per square kilometre, against the national average of 382. Police presence per 100 square kilometres in MP is 40.87, compared to the national average of 83.81, which is more than double the state's figure.

Uttar Pradesh, with a geographical area of 2.40 lakh square kilometres, has 1,923 police stations, significantly more than Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra, which is almost equal to MP in size with an area of 3.07 lakh square kilometres, has 1,193 police stations, compared to MP's 1,175. Andhra Pradesh, despite having nearly half the geographical area of MP at 1.62 lakh square kilometres, has 1,029 police stations.

Similarly, Karnataka has 1,063 police stations covering an area of 1.93 square kilometres. Bihar, with a much smaller geographical area of 94,163 square kilometres, has 1,096 police stations, only marginally fewer than MP despite its considerably smaller size.