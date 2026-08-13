MP’s Sehore Hit By Heavy Rain: Crops On 700 Acres Destroyed, Villages Flooded | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The heavy rain that lashed the Sehore district in the past two days destroyed crops in 700 acres.

The rain turned Charanlal village into a pond, rendering many residents homeless. Many houses in TT Nagar and Darji Mohalla, including the bus stand, remained under knee-deep water.

Water entered the shops of several traders, destroying 100 quintals of food grains. Rainwater also entered the milk dairy.

Villagers alleged that the administrative officers reached the village but stayed there only for five minutes and went away without providing any relief.

In Chhatri and its adjoining areas, rain destroyed soybean crops in 700 acres. Farmers Ramsingh Mewara lost crops in 37 acres, Tomar in 45 acres, Phulwati Bai in 16 acres, Hanuman Singh in 12 acres, and Sitaram in 12 acres.

The rain washed away farmlands of more than 150 farmers. The rain has left a trail of destruction in Shyampura, Doraha, Gopalpura, Khastakhedi, Hathiyakheda, Hinauti, Jharkheda, Satorniya, Chhapri, Ghatpalasi, and other villages.

The flood-hit farmers demanded the collector come and estimate the loss they suffered.

The farmers alleged that the government did not provide any help to the villagers.

Collector Balaguru K instructed the officials to set up relief camps in case of a flood-like situation, but the administration did not set up any relief camps.

The rain played havoc with the Charanlal village, rendering many residents homeless.

But according to sub-divisional magistrate Tanmay Verma, the officials of the district administration have set up camps and provided food to the flood-hit people.

They have also started estimating the losses the farmers incurred because of the flood, and the farmers will get compensation after the officials submit a report, he said.