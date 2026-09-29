 MP’s Satna Gupt Godavari Cave Temple Remains Shut Four Days After Stones Fall
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MP’s Satna Gupt Godavari Cave Temple Remains Shut Four Days After Stones Fall

Gupt Godavari cave temple in MP’s Satna remains closed four days after stones fell inside the shrine following rainwater seepage. A roughly 40-kg stone reportedly fell near a staircase, prompting authorities to shut the cave for devotees’ safety. Officials say it will reopen only after an inspection is completed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
MP’s Satna Gupt Godavari Cave Temple Remains Shut Four Days After Stones Fall
MP’s Satna Gupt Godavari Cave Temple Remains Shut Four Days After Stones Fall | FP photo

Chitrakoot/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Four days have passed since a piece of stone fell from the hillock in the first cave of the Gupt Godavari temple, but it remains closed.

The closure of the temple has caused disappointment among thousands of devotees.

As rainwater seeped through the cave, a huge stone fell in the temple. Officials of the district administration said a team would come to probe the incident. But devotees wanted to know when the inquiry team will come.

Initially, it came to light that three big stones near the temple of Shiva.

Afterwards, a 40-kg stone fell near the staircase at the Khatkhata area inside the cave temple.

When a gap appeared in the stone below the Ram Darwar, the sub-divisional magistrate of Majhgawan close the cave, keeping in mind the safety of devotees.

Officials in the district administration said the cave wou ld open after an inquiry.

Gupt Godavari remains an important religious and tourist spot in Satna. Since there happens to be no date for inquiry, visitors and local traders feel disappointed.

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