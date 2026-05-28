MP's Rajya Sabha Candidates May Be Finalised By May 31 | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may make a decision on its candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats on May 31.

The party has called a meeting of its parliamentary board to decide the names of party candidates.

Out of the three seats, the BJP is set to win two, so the names of the candidates for these seats may be declared in the first list of candidates. Afterwards, the party will decide whether it will field a candidate for the third seat.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state president Hemant Khandelwal met the national president Nitin Nabin in Delhi and gave their opinions.

The state BJP leaders handed over a panel containing the names of candidates. The state leadership wants to send a general candidate to the Rajya Sabha.

A faction of the BJP is pushing the candidature of former minister Arvind Bhadoria. The names of former vice-president of the party Kantdev Singh and former minister Lal Singh Arya are also being discussed for the RS seats.

The party is also mulling over the third seat for which former minister Narottam Mishra and former president of the party's Shivpuri district unit Raju Batham are being discussed.