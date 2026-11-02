MP's Morena Cheetah KNG-22 Shooting Case Cracked, Two Brothers Arrested As STF Seizes Licensed Double-Barrel Gun | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons in connection with the incident wherein cheetah KNG 22 was shot at in the Pahargarh area of the Morena territorial forest area. The licensed double-barrel caplock musket gun used in the incident has been seized.

The STF conducted probed the incident that took place on October 25. Along with collecting information from different sources, it also took the help of a dog squad.

On the basis of evidence, Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Navalpur Behrara village (Pahadgarh tehsil), was arrested on October 31. He was produced before the Vijaypur court in Sheopur district and subsequently taken on remand for two days.

During interrogation, Singh confessed that he and his brother Preetam Singh had gone to the jungle for hunting on October 24. On seeing a cheetah, he opened fire on it with the double-barrel caplock musket gun.

After the incident, he escaped. On the basis of the revelation, STF also arrested his brother Preetam Singh.

Both accused were taken to the scene of the crime and the gun hidden in the jungle area of Morena was recovered. A case under Sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Conservation) Act, 1972 (amended in 2022), was registered against both the brothers.