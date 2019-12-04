MP's Latika bags gold in South Asian Games

BHOPAL: State’s Latika Bhandari has clinched a gold medal for the country in the 53kg weight category Taekwondo event at the 13th South Asian Games (SAF) being played at Kathmandu in Nepal.

Bhandari, a player of MP State Taekwondo Academy defeated Pakistan’s Aneila Ansari by 40-10 in the finals of the event. State sports minister Jitu Patwari and Director, sports and youth welfare, SL Thaosen have expressed their happiness over Bhandari’s victory, congratulated her for her international achievement and wished luck for future competitions.