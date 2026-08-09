MP's Harda Students Shine In Tourism Quiz 2026; Foundation Of Education School Wins First Prize

MP's Harda Students Shine in MP Tourism Quiz 2026; Foundation of Education School Wins First Prize | FP photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The Foundation of Education School won the first prize in the MP Tourism quiz competition held in Dr Bhimrao Rao Ambedkar Excellence School on Saturday.

The second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes went to Gyan Ganga School, Pinnacle Academy, the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Rahatgaon, Knowledge Public School, Sodalpur, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Charuwa, respectively.

Eighty-one schools sent a three-member team with a teacher to the competition. A multimedia quiz round also took place as part of the competition. In this phase, the students faced audio, video, and picture-based questions.

The Foundation of Education School, Harda, won the first position and the honour to represent the district in the state-level MP Tourism Quiz-2026.

The competitors from the Foundation of Education, Gyan Ganga Higher Secondary School, and the Government Boys School, which won the first, second, and third positions, respectively, received a package for touring important historical places in the state from the MP Tourism.

Similarly, the competitors from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Knowledge Public School, and Pinnacle Academy received a tour package for two days and one night. The winners got medals, certificates, and tour coupons.