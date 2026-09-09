MP’s Dindori Villagers Flag Drinking Water, Land & Housing Issues At Collector’s Public Hearing | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing was held at the Collectorate meeting room on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria, where residents from different parts of the district submitted applications related to drinking water, land rights, housing and employment.

The Collector heard the complaints and directed concerned officials to ensure their examination and timely resolution.

Villagers from Ranjra feeder village under Fitari Gram Panchayat in Samanpur development block demanded pipelines in all localities to ensure regular drinking water supply.

The Collector directed the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Leela Bai of Manikpur alleged that after her father’s death, the ancestral property was transferred without her knowledge. She sought restoration of her legal share in the land. The Collector directed the SDM to examine the matter according to rules.

Kaushalya Kanskar, a resident of Ward No. 4, complained that Preeti Kanskar had allegedly occupied her leased house forcibly. The Chief Municipal Officer of Dindori Nagar Parishad was asked to investigate.