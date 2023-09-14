MPHRC Celebrates 29 Establishments Day, Education Is Fundamental Human Right: Minister

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission organised a state-level workshop on ‘Right to Education – Human Rights’ to celebrate its 29th Establishment Day, here on Wednesday.

The event was organsied at Noronha Academy of Administration and Management. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was scheduled to attend the workshop but could not attend it due to unavoidable reasons, sent his greetings.

The delegates addressing the programme stressed that everyone had the right to education and it is a fundamental human right. Special guest education minister, Indar Singh Parmar addressing the gathering said education is fundamental human right.

Due to the efforts of the governments at the Centre and state and the society the education scenario of the state has changed a lot in the last few years, said the minister .

“We are moving towards the development and expansion of scientific knowledge. In light of the Right to Education Act, we are trying to reduce the burden of books and homework on children, engaging them in sports and emphasizing on their overall development,” said the minister.

Presiding over the programme, the acting chairman of the commission, Manohar Mamtani, said that the commission was taking up pending cases and addressing them.

The Commission gets about 9000-10000 cases related to violation of human rights every year.

Out of the pending cases, on an average 9500 cases are resolved every year and as a result after 28 years of the establishment of the Commission, now only 3500 cases are pending, said Mamtani.

Justice Jagdish Prasad Gupta in his address said that the right to education is included in the right to life mentioned in the Indian Constitution.

If we have to move forward, there is a need to develop scientific understanding in both children and adults, only then we will be able to become world knowledge guru, said Gupta.