MP Youth Policy launched as Shivraj tries to woo 'bhanjas-bhanjis' in poll year

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday, launched the Youth Policy at city's Motilal Nehru Stadium.

Notably, MP has 17% youth population. With this policy, the ruling BJP aims to woo the youths as the state goes to poll later this year.

Under the youth policy, the government aims to provide career counselling to students of classes 10th and 12th.

Also, an integrated system will be developed to connect students with government employment schemes and subsidies.This free-of-cost system will help students with academics, skill development and vocational training.