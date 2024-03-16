MP Weather Update: Rain & Hail Storm To Bring Relief In Eastern Parts Of State | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Relief! The scorching temperatures are predicted to go down from Saturday due to rains and hail in Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts. Also, storms are expected at a velocity of 40 to 50 Km per hour in other parts of Madhya Pardesh. The transition in weather in the state is an after effect of moisture coming from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

According to meteorologists, the rain and hail will prevail for 4 days in the state providing relief from the rising heat to the residents. Also, 26 districts of the eastern part including Jabalpur will be affected. The weather will remain changed in Narmadapuram division also.

Temperatures expected on Saturday

Cloudy skies for Bhopal, Indore

The activity of the new system will have more impact in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, while there may be light clouds in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior-Ujjain divisions. Before the system, the effect of heat remained in the state till Friday.

According to Senior Scientist of IMD Bhopal Dr. Vedprakash Singh, “Currently the trough line is passing over Northern Odisha via Chhattisgarh till Vidarbha. Due to this, south-westerly winds are bringing moisture from the Arabian Sea. South-eastern winds are also bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal to the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, rain, hail and strong storms may occur. There will be hailstorm and rain in all the districts of Jabalpur division. The weather will remain changed in the eastern part.”

Mercury may reach beyond 40 in March end

Western Disturbance will be active from the night of 20th March. Its effect will also be seen in the state. After its return, the effect of heat will increase again. If we look at the 10 year record of the cities of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, there is a trend of intense heat in the last few days. It is estimated that between March 26 and 31, the daytime temperature in most cities may reach beyond 40 degrees.