MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Spell To End, Monsoon Withdrawal Likely From October 1

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Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: The Meteorological Centre has predicted a break from heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, with no active monsoon system likely to affect the state for the next four days. As a result, several parts of the state, especially Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions, are expected to witness brighter skies and increased sunshine.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from Madhya Pradesh is likely to begin between Wednesday and Thursday. The monsoon has already started retreating from parts of Rajasthan and Punjab, while the withdrawal line has reached western Madhya Pradesh. Officials indicated that the Ujjain and Gwalior divisions could be among the first areas to see Southwest Monsoon withdrawal Madhya Pradesh.

Sunshine Forecast In Western MP

According to the weather department, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur are likely to experience clear sunshine on Tuesday. Other districts may continue to see cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle.

From Wednesday onwards, sunny conditions are expected to expand across the state, with most regions likely to experience clearer weather till October 2.

Rainfall Remains Below Normal In Several Districts

The normal monsoon period in Madhya Pradesh extends from June 1 to September 30, leaving only a few days before the withdrawal process begins.

Rainfall in eastern divisions, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol, has remained around 4% above normal. However, several districts have recorded rainfall deficits. Areas including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni have reported deficits ranging from 2% to 20%.

Western Madhya Pradesh districts such as Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha have received 9% to 51% less rainfall than average.