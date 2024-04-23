MP: Uprooted Peepal Tree Replanted In Sagar

Representative Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Smart City have uprooted an old Peepal tree near Gaur Murti in Katra area and replanted it near Sanjay Drive after worshipping the tree.

According to officials of Smart City, green leaves will soon grow on the tree and provide sheds to pedestrians and birds.

Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Rajkumar Khatri visited the spot where the tree was replanted.

He directed the officials to water the tree, so that it may soon turn green.

Before uprooting and replanting of this tree, another Peepal tree was replanted at the bus stand. Now, leaves are growing on it.

The tree will soon be full of green leaves and provide sheds to pedestrians and birds.

Similarly, another Peepal tree brought from Katra was replanted near the bus stand.

Officials asked to set up camps to collect taxes

Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Raj Kumar Khatri has held a meeting with all zonal in-charges, ward tax-collectors and Safai Darogas.

Khatri directed them to collect information about the empty garbage plants and act against their owners, so that the waste, lying in the plants and posing hazard to public health, may be removed.

The civic body should take charges from the plant owners for lifting the waste, he said.

If the plant owners do not pay the charges, they should pay it along with the property taxes, Khatri said.

He said that camps should be set up to collect taxes from citizens to increase the income of the civic body.

Safai Darogas should keep an eye on those who throw garbage on roads, Khatri said, adding that the officials should launch a campaign to make people aware about the importance of keeping the city clean.

Residents should be advised that the household waste should be directly kept in the garbage-collecting vehicles, he said.

Disposable cups and plates should not be used in hotels and tea outlets, he said, adding that action should be taken against those who are doing it.