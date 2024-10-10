MP Updates: Spa Manager Murdered In Singrauli; Trial Of Train Conducted On Satna-Panna-Nagod Track

Spa Manager Murdered In Singrauli | Representational image

Spa Manager Murdered In Singrauli

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Manager of a spa centre in Singrauli city was murdered in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said. The manager of another spa centre murdered him after a dispute over money. The police arrested the culprit who confessed to having committed the murder.

According to reports, the incident took place in Anjali Sudhanshu Thai Spa Centre in the Bilaunji area. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and found a youth identified as Sikandar Ravidas lying dead on the floor of the centre, who was the manager of another spa centre on Vindhyanagar road.

The manager of another spa centre Shivam Mishra committed the crime and ran away from the scene. Superintendent of Singrauli Nivedita Gupta said that there was a dispute between Mishra and Ravidas over money. Mishra hit Ravidas with a frying pan in the head, and the latter died on the spot. A girl present on the spot tried to pacify Mishra, but she could not do that. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The police arrested the murdered.

Trial Of Train Conducted On Satna-Panna-Nagod Track

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited trial for running train on the Lalitpur-Singrauli track has begun on the Satna-Panna-Nagod track. The project to run trains on the Lalitpur-Singrauli track has been going on for several years. Now that the trial for running trains has begun, there are hopes that the project will soon be completed.

Commissioner of Railway Safety Department (Satna) inspected the railway tracks and asked the driver to run the train at a speed of 110km an hour. According to sources, commissioner of railway central circle (rail safety), Manoj Arora, was present during the inspection the tracks on Wednesday.

The inspection continued for nine hours. The trial of the special train was conducted on the Satna-Nagod-Panna rail track. A sum of Rs 450 crore is being spent on the project. Five big bridges, 11 small bridges, and five under bridges have been constructed to run trains on this track.

The biggest of all the bridges built on the way was over the Satna river. There will also be the trial for running electric train on the track. As the track is yet to be electrified, a diesel engine was used for the trial run, sources said. The 11-km-long track will be completed in three months, sources further said.