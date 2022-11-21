MP: Two killed, three injured as truck crashes into house in Damoh

e-Paper Get App
A cement-laden truck was on its way to Damoh, when the driver lost control of the vehicle

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and four-year-old girl were killed and three others injured when a truck crashed into a roadside house, where a function was underway in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Hindoria town of the district in the evening, the official said. A cement-laden truck was on its way to Damoh, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the boundary wall of a house and entered the premises where a function was underway, Hindoria police station in-charge Sudhir Choudhary said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where a 45-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries during treatment, he said. Efforts are on to pull the truck out the house, the official said, adding the driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene after the accident.

article-image

