MP Transco Strengthens Power Infrastructure In Ashoknagar With New 50 MVA Transformer; Substation Capacity Rises To 513 MVA | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards strengthening Madhya Pradesh's electricity transmission infrastructure, MP Transco has installed and energised an additional 50 MVA power transformer at the 220 kV Ashoknagar substation in Jabalpur. The installation has increased the substation's total transformation capacity to 513 MVA, promising improved load management and greater reliability of electricity transmission. The upgrade is expected to help meet growing power demand and reduce pressure on existing transformers.

According to MP Transco, three 132/33 kV power transformers were previously operational at the Ashoknagar substation.

With the commissioning of the additional 50 MVA transformer, the substation now has four operational transformers.

The expansion is aimed at accommodating increasing electricity demand, improving load distribution and enhancing the overall reliability of the transmission network.

Officials said the additional capacity would enable more efficient load management and strengthen the substation's ability to handle rising power requirements.

MP Transco's Capacity Reaches 85,588 MVA

MP Transco currently operates 418 Extra-High-Voltage (EHV) substations across Madhya Pradesh.

These include 14 substations operating at 400 kV, 88 at 220 kV and 316 at 132 kV.

The company maintains 1,058 power transformers statewide, including 41 at the 400 kV level, 220 at the 220 kV level and 797 at the 132 kV level.

Following the commissioning of the new transformer at Ashoknagar, MP Transco's total transformation capacity has increased to 85,588 MVA.

The infrastructure upgrade forms part of the company's efforts to strengthen electricity transmission, improve operational efficiency and accommodate growing power demand across Madhya Pradesh.

The enhanced infrastructure is also expected to ensure a more stable power supply, minimise disruptions and support future electricity requirements.