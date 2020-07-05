MP Tourism launches social media campaign ‘Intezaar aapka…’ to attract tourists post-Covid

BHOPAL: The MP Tourism Development Corporation has launched a social media campaign to draw tourists to the state, post the corona lockdown.

The campaign with tagline ‘Intezaar aapka…’ (we are waiting for you) is aimed to draw potential visitors to tourist destinations in the state. “The campaign has been launched on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,” corporation additional managing director Sonia Meena said.

The campaign promises visitors, ‘Safe travel, safe stay and safe tour’. The tourist destinations being promoted through campaign include Amarkantak, Panchmari, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Ujjain. The corporation is ready with tour packages of different durations that can suit the pockets of different income groups of people.