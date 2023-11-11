 MP: Tiger Kills Cub In Panna Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tiger Kills Cub In Panna Tiger Reserve

MP: Tiger Kills Cub In Panna Tiger Reserve

A patrolling team found the dead cub and informed the senior officers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was killed by a full grown tiger in the core area of Panna Tiger Reserve during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A patrolling team found the dead cub and informed the senior officers. After the post-mortem, the corpse of the cub was cremated as per the protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The tiger reserve officials said that the corpse of the cub had signs of biting and they were inflicted by a full grown male tiger.

The cub was found dead in the Akola beat of the core area. During the search operation conducted in the periphery of 2 km around the incident site, no sign of illegal activities were found. The post-mortem of the dead cub was performed by wildlife officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Bhopal Administration Making People Aware About Voting Via Cartoon Characters
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Thieves Decamp With Valuables Worth ₹1 Lakh

Bhopal: Thieves Decamp With Valuables Worth ₹1 Lakh

Bhopal: Cloudy Weather On Diwali, Light Rain After Fest

Bhopal: Cloudy Weather On Diwali, Light Rain After Fest

Bhopal: Gas Victims Demand Change In Schedule

Bhopal: Gas Victims Demand Change In Schedule

MP Elections 2023: Congress Approaches ECI Over BJP Poll Expenditure

MP Elections 2023: Congress Approaches ECI Over BJP Poll Expenditure

Bhopal: Teenager Ends Life Due To Financial Straits

Bhopal: Teenager Ends Life Due To Financial Straits