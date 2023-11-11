MP: Tiger Kills Cub In Panna Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was killed by a full grown tiger in the core area of Panna Tiger Reserve during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A patrolling team found the dead cub and informed the senior officers. After the post-mortem, the corpse of the cub was cremated as per the protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The tiger reserve officials said that the corpse of the cub had signs of biting and they were inflicted by a full grown male tiger.

The cub was found dead in the Akola beat of the core area. During the search operation conducted in the periphery of 2 km around the incident site, no sign of illegal activities were found. The post-mortem of the dead cub was performed by wildlife officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar.