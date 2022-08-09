MP: Stressed over crop loss, farmer in Sagar tries to immolate self at police station

Twitter

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer attempted self-immolation within the premises of a police station in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh allegdly over crop loss.

Two constables doused the fire and took him to Banda Hospital. He has been referred to Sagar for further treatment.

The farmer, identified as Sheetal Rajak of the Banda area, reached the Banda police station on Tuesday morning and doused himself with kerosene before setting himself ablaze, said an official.

Kin of Sheetal Rajak in their statement said that Sheetal had borrowed money for the cultivation. He was mentally stressed seeing his crops lost due to a pest attack.

He had approached the police earlier with a complaint against a local businessman who had sold him pesticides, which the farmer claimed were spurious. Delay in police action led him to attempt suicide, family members said.

