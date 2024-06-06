MP: Strategic Campaigning, Tribals' Support Helped BJP Wrest Chhindwara From Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aggressive and strategically campaigning of BJP in Chhindwara and fetching maximum votes from tribal areas, the BJP got one-sided victory in the parliamentary constituency.

BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu wrested the Chhindwara parliamentary seat from Congress leader Nakul Nath by 1,13618 votes. Congress candidate Nakul Nath, who won the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, could only take the lead in one round, while the BJP candidate maintained teh victory margin in rest 21 rounds.

Ahead of the counting of votes, workers of two parties were all excited. During the first round of counting, a BJP candidate was seen taking the lead in every assembly.

In the first round itself, BJP got a lead of around 10,000 votes which kept increasing with every round and finally Sahu defeated Nakul Nath by 1.13 lakh votes. While Sahu continued taking the lead in 21 out of 22 rounds, Nakul could only manage to take a lead in the 21st round.

Votes secured Assembly wise

Assembly Cong BJP

Junnardev 68811 91453

Amarwara 78,473 93,512

Chaurai 77,315 86,998

Saunsar 77,116 83,905

BJP secured 8.71% votes more than Cong

BJP's vote share in Chhindwara parliamentary constituency stood at 49.39%, around 8.71% more than the Congress. The Congress candidate Nakul Nath could only secure 40.30% of the total votes. BJP's vote share increased by 5% in comparison to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, BJP got 44.05 % votes, while Congress got 47.06% votes. BJP's vote share has increased by 5.34 percent compared to 2019. Whereas Congress's vote share has decreased by 6.38 percent.

VOTE SHARE

Year BJP Cong

2024 49.39 % 40.30%

2019 44.05 % 47.06%