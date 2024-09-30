 MP September 30 Weather Updates: Nine Sluice Gates Of Bargi Dam Opened; Drizzles Likely in 37 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore
The spell of rain in Jabalpur and surrounding areas shows no signs of stopping. Several districts in the division have been receiving continuous rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
MP September 30 Weather Updates: Nine Sluice Gates Of Bargi Dam Opened; Drizzles Likely in 37 Districts Including Bhopal, Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A forecast of light drizzle in 37 districts, including Bhopal and Indore has been issued on Monday. There is no alert for heavy rainfall. Most districts are expected to see sunshine. However, Jabalpur city is experiencing heavy rains at present. 

9 gates sluice gates of Bargi Dam opened

The spell of rain in Jabalpur and surrounding areas shows no signs of stopping. Several districts in the division have been receiving continuous rainfall.

The authorities have once again increased the number of gates opened at the Bargi Dam, with a total of 9 gates now releasing water. Due to the rising water levels, an alert has been issued at various Narmada riverbanks.

Water is flowing into the dam from the districts in its catchment area, adding to the already high levels.

Weather expected on Monday 

Strong sunlight will continue: In Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Dewas, Neemuch, Rewa, Mandsaur, Singrauli, Sidhi, and Anuppur, strong sunlight may persist.

Light rain with thunder: In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and the rest of the districts of Madhya Pradesh, there will be light rain along with thunder.

Weather at 10:30 Am

Weather at 10:30 Am

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Abhijeet Chakraborty, the weather system that causes rainfall is now weakening, and clear, sunny days are expected. On Sunday, rain was reported in 10 districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Shivpuri, and Ratlam.

This year, Madhya Pradesh has received 18% more rainfall than the average. Normally, the state sees 37.3 inches of rain, but this year, it has already recorded 43.9 inches. In fact, 10 districts have seen more than 50 inches of rainfall.

The Meteorological Department says the monsoon is now nearing its departure, signalling the end of the season.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh at present.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh at present.

Rain records

The Jabalpur division has recorded the most rainfall this monsoon season, with Mandla leading at over 60.5 inches of rain, and Seoni following with 56.8 inches. Other districts like Sheopur, Niwari, Bhopal, Sagar, Rajgarh, Alirajpur, Chhindwara, and Sidhi have also received significant rainfall, crossing the 50-inch mark.

