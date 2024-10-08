 MP: Schools To Lose Recognition For Enforcing Parents To Buy Stationery From Specific Shops
MP: Schools To Lose Recognition For Enforcing Parents To Buy Stationery From Specific Shops

DEO issues guidelines six month ahead of the next academic session

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If any school in Bhopal pressures parents to purchase uniforms or books from a specific vendor, the school’s recognition will get cancelled. If any schools found pressuring the teachers, cases will be filed against the school administration and principal.

These orders were issued six months ahead of the new academic session by the District Education Officer (DEO) NK Ahirwar. Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has also released instructions for the upcoming academic session.

The guidelines stated that before the academic session 2025-26, schools must post a list of book authors, publishers, and prices, along with details of uniform vendors, on the school’s notice board. No school name should appear on any educational materials. Schools are required to inform on the notice board where such materials can be obtained.

In addition to books, uniforms, ties, shoes, and notebooks should not be exclusively sold through the school’s authorized shops. DEO Ahirwar said that directives have been issued to the principals of all schools, including MP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. They have been instructed not to compel parents to buy books, uniforms, or other materials from a particular shop. If a complaint is received, action will be taken to cancel the school’s recognition, he added.

