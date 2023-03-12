MP runner creates national meet record at 18th National Youth Athletics Championships 2023; State bags 4 medals

Madhya Pradesh runner Abhay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh runner Abhay Singh created a national meet record on the last day of the 18th National Youth Athletics Championship being held from March 10 to 12 at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Udupi, Karnataka.

MP runner Abhay Singh, son of a single mother, won a gold medal and created a meet record in the boys under-18, 200-metre run with a timing of 21.87 seconds. Abhay created this new record with a difference of just a few nanoseconds. Abhay qualified for the upcoming Youth Asian Championship.

“My parents are divorced; I don’t have a father. Only my mother looks after me, hence the financial condition of my family is not that good. This medal and meet record is very special to me because I couldn’t train for a month due to a back injury”, said Abhay Singh on the triumph.

Four athletes qualify for Asian Youth Championship

Madhya Pradesh athletes mounted flags of victory as they won four medals and four Asian Youth Championship qualifications in the 18th National Youth Athletics Championship.

Runner Sonam Parmar came in third and won the bronze medal in the girls’ Under-18 3000 metre with a timing of 10:26.24 minutes. With this timing, Parmar qualified for the upcoming Youth Asian Championship.

Similarly, runner Vikas Kumar Bind has also won bronze in the Under-18 3000-metre run with a timing of 8:37.33 minutes. Both Vikas and Sonam train under coach Shiv Kumar Prasad.

Rahul Oraon stood third in the boys’ Under-18 800 metre run and won a bronze medal for the state with a time of 1:56.56 minutes. Hari Om Sen, in the boys 2000-metre steeplechase, qualified for the Youth Asian Championship.