MP Ranks First In Anaemia Mukt Bharat Scorecard 2025-26 | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has secured the top position nationwide in the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) Scorecard 2025-26, recording an AMB Index score of 92.1.

The state achieved a coverage rate of 80.4% among children aged six to 59 months, 95% among children aged five to nine years, 95% among adolescents, 95% among pregnant women and 95% among lactating mothers.

At the national level, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly secured the second position after Madhya Pradesh with an AMB Index of 90.6, while Tamil Nadu stood third with an index of 89.9.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla said the achievement reflected the state government’s commitment and effective implementation strategies aimed at improving maternal and child health and controlling anaemia.

He said that under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign, extensive public awareness initiatives, regular health screenings, distribution of iron-folic acid supplements and nutrition-related activities were being carried out in a mission mode across the state. Shukla added that the positive impact of these initiatives was now visible at the national level.