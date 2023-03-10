MP: Politicians across party lines pay tributes to Madhav Rao Scindia on his birth anniversary

FP Photo

Bhopal: Politicians from across party lines paid tributes to former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia on his birth anniversary on Friday.

A 12km-marathon was organised on the occasion to create health awareness among all. Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the marathon that started from Mela ground and concluded at MLB college in Gwalior.

Madhav Rao Scindia has served as the Union Civil Aviation minister, and now his son Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the same portfolio after he joined BJP in 2020.

Also, Scindia wrote an emotional tweet remembering his late father.

जीवन की अफरा–तफरी में जब थककर रुक जाता हूँ,

विचलित मन की गहराई से आपको आवाज़ लगाता हूँ।



पूज्य पिताजी श्रीमंत माधवराव सिंधिया जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/2kq3S4z905 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 10, 2023

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to twitter to pay tributes to Madhav Rao Scindia, wrote , "You will always be remembered for the development works of Madhya Pradesh."

मध्यप्रदेश के गौरव, लोकप्रिय जननेता स्व.माधवराव सिंधिया जी की जयंती पर कोटिश: नमन करता हूं!



मध्यप्रदेश की प्रगति, उन्नति और नवनिर्माण के लिए आप जीवनपर्यंत कार्य करते रहे। प्रदेश के विकास और जनसेवा के पुनीत कार्यों के लिए आप सदैव याद आयेंगे। pic.twitter.com/P3d1bPfQZK — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 10, 2023

Former chief minister Kamal Nath, too, paid homage to Madhav Rao Scinidia, called him 'Senior Congress leader."

BJP's MP President VD Sharma, too, paid respect to late former union minister.

जननायक, पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री, कैलाशवासी माधवराव सिंधिया जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत-शत नमन।



श्रद्धेय सिंधिया जी के लिए राजनीति केवल जनता की सेवा का माध्मय भर रही। वे भारतीय राजनीति में सिद्धांत, शुचिता और गरिमा के प्रबल प्रतीक थे। pic.twitter.com/qICF02cZUj — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) March 10, 2023