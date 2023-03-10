MP: Politicians across party lines pay tributes to Madhav Rao Scindia on his birth anniversary

Bhopal: Politicians from across party lines paid tributes to former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia on his birth anniversary on Friday.
A 12km-marathon was organised on the occasion to create health awareness among all. Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the marathon that started from Mela ground and concluded at MLB college in Gwalior.
Madhav Rao Scindia has served as the Union Civil Aviation minister, and now his son Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the same portfolio after he joined BJP in 2020.
Also, Scindia wrote an emotional tweet remembering his late father.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to twitter to pay tributes to Madhav Rao Scindia, wrote , "You will always be remembered for the development works of Madhya Pradesh."
Former chief minister Kamal Nath, too, paid homage to Madhav Rao Scinidia, called him 'Senior Congress leader."
BJP's MP President VD Sharma, too, paid respect to late former union minister.
